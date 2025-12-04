Thomas Markle's life has been defined by a long career in television, a move abroad late in life, and a public breakdown of his relationship with his youngest child, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But just what do we know about the man himself?

Thomas Wayne Markle was born on 18 July 1944 in Newport, Pennsylvania, where he grew up in an Anglican household. His parents were Doris May Rita and Gordon Arnold Markle, and through his father's line he descended from a family with German roots dating back to the 18th century. He also traced ancestry to Mary Hussey Smith, a New Hampshire landowner, as well as links to historical figures including Sir Philip Wentworth.

He had two brothers, Michael and Frederick, and spent his early years in Pennsylvania before beginning work in broadcasting. His early career took shape in Chicago, where he joined WTTW-TV Channel 11 as a lighting director during the 1970s. That period established the foundation for the work that later earned him recognition within the industry

In 1979, he married his second wife Doria Ragland, who later bore him a child they named Rachel Meghan. Unfortunately the marriage did not last, as they separated when Meghan was 2 years old, with their divorce finalised in 1987.

Career In Television

Markle built a lengthy career in Hollywood between 1963 and 2011, working as a lighting director and director of photography. He contributed to productions including General Hospital and Married... with Children, and he oversaw lighting for the 1984 Summer Olympics. His work on General Hospital earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards, with an additional Chicago/Midwest Emmy awarded in 1975 for Made in Chicago.

Relationship With Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex

Thomas Markle's relationship with Meghan began to deteriorate in the lead-up to her marriage to Prince Harry on 19 May 2018. He became the subject of widespread media scrutiny after a paparazzi scandal, followed by health issues that resulted in heart surgery just days before the wedding. He later said he was discharged from hospital two days before the ceremony and claimed he was never sent a formal invitation.

Since that point, contact between father and daughter has been minimal. In interviews given throughout 2018, including appearances on Good Morning Britain and comments to The Mail on Sunday, he discussed their strained relationship. One remark that drew attention was his claim that his daughter 'would be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today', which deepened the public rift.

In 2024, Thomas criticised Meghan's decision to use the name Sussex rather than Markle following her marriage. 'My mum loved Meghan very much, but she would be so disappointed to hear that Meghan no longer wants to use the name Markle.' He added, 'My mother was proud to be a Markle. So am I.'

Meghan addressed the surname change in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, explaining during Episode 2 that sharing a last name with Prince Harry and their children carried personal meaning. When guest Mindy Kaling referred to her as 'Meghan Markle', she responded, 'You know I'm Sussex now', reinforcing the change publicly.

Thomas said he had not watched the full series, but he commented on clips he had seen, calling her presentation 'inauthentic'. He added that 'she's not spontaneous' and stated that she 'tenses up every time the camera is on her'. The programme premiered with mixed reviews, though filming for its second season began in January and is scheduled for release in the autumn.

Financial State and Relocation To The Philippines

In 1990, he won £590,000 (approximately $750,000) in the California State Lottery, a prize determined by numbers that included Meghan's birth date. Despite this, he faced financial issues later in life and filed for bankruptcy for a second time in 2016 over a debt of £24,000 (approximately $30,000).

After spending several years in Rosarito, Mexico, Thomas Markle relocated to Cebu, Philippines, in 2025. His later life has also included health issues, including a stroke in May 2022. Despite ongoing public statements, he has said he has had no contact with Meghan since her wedding.

On the subject of his move, he said that he was ready for a change, having felt stuck in a rut for some time and looking to avoid the 'awful' drama of the most recent years of his life. He said he was moving to the Philippines in the hopes of a more 'peaceful' environment.