Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's appearance together at the recent Super Bowl sparked questions about his relationship with the royals. According to a royal expert, it spoke volumes about where his allegiances lie.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe called it "a real statement about his allegiances." He acknowledged that the Duke of Sussex and his younger cousin "have always been extremely close" because they share the same social circle and partied together. But he finds it interesting that "they are still very friendly, even after Harry turned his back on and heavily criticised the royal family."

"Despite all his Hollywood friends and new life, he went to the Super Bowl with his cousin so he may be starting to think, 'What has this all been for?' It's showing the royal world is still important to him," the royal expert told Closer magazine.

He added that Prince Harry's appearance at the Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie is a clear sign that she has his support amid her family drama. He is "standing by Eugenie despite everything that's going on with Prince Andrew."

Larcombe said that the Duke of Sussex is "showing his allegiance to the royals in this time of crisis." It is said to be a step towards reconciliation with the royals.

"I think it's the start of him wanting to get back into the royal fold. Perhaps he's finally starting to wake up and feel a hint of remorse," he added.

On the contrary, Larcombe said that Meghan Markle may not have wanted to be connected to Prince Andrew through Princess Eugenie. This would explain why she was not at the Super Bowl, an event where she and Prince Harry "would have loved to have shown their faces at, solidifying themselves as A-list royalty."

But Meghan Markle did spend time with Princess Eugenie, albeit privately. She and Prince Harry joined the 31-year old and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, for dinner at a local restaurant in Montecito. Pictures leaked showing the group looking relaxed and happy as they shared animated conversations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were even photographed smiling and laughing.