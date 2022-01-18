Queen Elizabeth II is said to be the last person Prince Harry should ask for help in urging the U.K. government to allow him to personally pay for his police protection service while in the country.

A royal expert claimed the British monarch is unlikely going to help out her grandson because it is "not a matter" for her to get into and that "she certainly won't cave in to his demands."

"It is a matter for Her Majesty's government. Who gets protection is not a gift the Queen can decide to give or take away," the source told The Sun while another claimed that Prince Harry's "demands for security in the UK have not been openly or widely discussed within the family because it was thought sorted two years ago."

The Duke of Sussex's problem with police protection in his home country is said to be that last thing in Queen Elizabeth II's mind what with more pressing matters at hand. There is Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case and she also has to focus on her health. The "last thing she wants to get drawn into" is said to be a "battle between her grandson and the Government."

Meanwhile, royal biographer Ingrid Seward reasoned that Prince Harry is now considered a private citizen so he does not have the luxury of having on-call police protection whenever he is in the U.K. She told the publication, "He is a private citizen like the rest of us. You can't use The Met as a ­private police force — they are not guns for hire."

Seward pointed out that the 37-year old lost this benefit when he decided he "wanted out of the protective arm of the Royal Family." She claimed that maybe he did not really "realise the pitfalls" and did not think his decision through.

She added, "He has always been paranoid about security because he was a serving officer in Afghanistan. But he can't have it every which way. Harry has put himself in this ­situation and he has made his bed and has to sleep in it. If he doesn't think he can bring his family back, then so be it."

Prince Harry recently reasoned that he is unable to return home to the U.K. and bring his wife Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet, with him because of the lack of police protection. He had reportedly offered to pay for the service but the government refused.