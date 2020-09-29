Kate Middleton is a fan of recycled clothing and has passed her signature style of re-wearing to her children as well. Her youngest child Prince Louis recently wore a hand-me-down from his elder brother Prince George, once again reflecting the Duchess of Cambridge's style.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, recently met with a very special friend of the royal family: Sir David Attenborough. Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Cambridges shared pictures of the get-together on their social media accounts, which showed Prince Louis wearing an outfit previously worn by his elder brother.

Louis wore a merino wool jumper in blue from Wild and Gorgeous, the same one which his elder brother George wore during the family's royal visit to Canada in 2016, two years before Louis was born. George had joined his sister Charlotte and parents at an outdoor party for military families where the royal siblings blew bubbles, cuddled with animals, and received balloon animal art.

While George had paired the jumper with red shorts for the get-together four years ago, his younger brother teamed it with navy shorts and knee socks by Amaia. Both the brothers wore a checked collared shirt underneath the sweater.

While Louis wore George's hand-me-downs for the visit by Attenborough, the latter sported a blue checked shirt by Trotters. The royal who is expected to become the king of England in the future ditched his usual shorts and knee socks for navy slacks. Meanwhile, Charlotte sported a dress from Zara pairing it with canvas sneakers from Trotters.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their kids swap items of clothing in the past as well. When Charlotte posed with her younger sibling for an official portrait clicked soon after his birth, she wore a navy blue cardigan that was previously worn by her big brother.

George had sported the sweater by Spanish brand Fina Ejerique while posing with his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2016. The picture featuring seven of the queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren was clicked by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz to commemorate the monarch's 90th birthday.