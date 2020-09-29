Kate Middleton is a fan of recycled clothing and has passed her signature style of re-wearing to her children as well. Her youngest child Prince Louis recently wore a hand-me-down from his elder brother Prince George, once again reflecting the Duchess of Cambridge's style.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, recently met with a very special friend of the royal family: Sir David Attenborough. Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Cambridges shared pictures of the get-together on their social media accounts, which showed Prince Louis wearing an outfit previously worn by his elder brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir Davidâ€™s upcoming feature film ðŸŽžï¸ â€˜David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planetâ€™. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize ðŸŒ the most prestigious global environment prize in history â€“ further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark ðŸ¦· the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (â€˜big toothâ€™). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the islandâ€™s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

Louis wore a merino wool jumper in blue from Wild and Gorgeous, the same one which his elder brother George wore during the family's royal visit to Canada in 2016, two years before Louis was born. George had joined his sister Charlotte and parents at an outdoor party for military families where the royal siblings blew bubbles, cuddled with animals, and received balloon animal art.

While George had paired the jumper with red shorts for the get-together four years ago, his younger brother teamed it with navy shorts and knee socks by Amaia. Both the brothers wore a checked collared shirt underneath the sweater.

While Louis wore George's hand-me-downs for the visit by Attenborough, the latter sported a blue checked shirt by Trotters. The royal who is expected to become the king of England in the future ditched his usual shorts and knee socks for navy slacks. Meanwhile, Charlotte sported a dress from Zara pairing it with canvas sneakers from Trotters.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their kids swap items of clothing in the past as well. When Charlotte posed with her younger sibling for an official portrait clicked soon after his birth, she wore a navy blue cardigan that was previously worn by her big brother.

George had sported the sweater by Spanish brand Fina Ejerique while posing with his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2016. The picture featuring seven of the queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren was clicked by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz to commemorate the monarch's 90th birthday.