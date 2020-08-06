The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh will participate in commemorations of the 7th anniversary of VJ Day taking place across the United Kingdom. Service of remembrance and thanksgiving for the war heroes will take place on August 15.

VJ Day is also known as Victory over Japan Day as it marks the end of World War II after Japan surrendered. The global war started in 1939 and it came to an end on August 15, 1945.

According to BBC, Prince Philip will be featuring in a photomontage with veterans of World War II. The collage will reportedly appear on large screens across the country marking the platinum jubilee of the historic event.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband retired in the year 2017 and has since stopped performing royal duties. However, this year, the prince will be making an exception by appearing in a separate TV programme.

The VJ Day aims to celebrate the memory and bravery of British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed, injured, or made prisoners of war during the war with Japan.

"When the Second World War ended 75 years ago with the surrender of Japan, British soldiers, sailors and airmen were serving in the Far East, fighting hard to achieve victory - and were among the last to come home," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"On this anniversary I want to remember what we owe the veterans of the Far East campaign." The PM acknowledged the "ultimate sacrifice" made by those who brought an end to the war and "changed the course of history." "That's why on this remarkable anniversary - and everyday hereafter - we will remember them," Johnson added.

The duke, who has been a member of the British Armed Forces, was a young Royal Navy officer at the time. He was aboard a warship HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay serving as second-in-command.

The commemoration will be led by Prince Charles of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. The heir to the British throne and his wife will be participating in service of remembrance and thanksgiving at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The programme titled, "The Nation Remembers" will broadcast on BBC. In addition, Prince William will pay tribute to the veterans of the war in a special BBC One programme titled "VJ DAY 75."

In related news, Standard UK is reporting that the queen and husband Prince Philip have moved to Balmoral Palace in Scotland for the summer. The couple has been isolating themselves at their Berkshire residence Windsor Castle since the beginning of the pandemic with reduced staff. After spending four months in their Windsor home, they are now expected to stay at Balmoral until early October.