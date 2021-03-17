Prince Charles and Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that Prince Philip is back home in Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II following 28 days in the hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh left St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London in the morning of Tuesday. He was photographed getting into the back of a black BMW accompanied by his security detail and chauffeur. Police officers blocked vehicle access to the private hospital to secure the prince's safety.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a preexisting condition," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement published by ITV.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," the palace added.

On the same day, Prince Charles told reporters during a visit to a pop-up clinic at Finsbury Park Mosque that he is "thrilled about it" when asked about his father's release from the hospital. He said he has spoken to Prince Philip "several times" since his return to Windsor Castle.

"I'll be sure he knows you're very pleased he's out," the Prince of Wales told a female reporter and dodged other questions.

Meanwhile, a royal source claimed that Prince Philip is "in good spirits" since he left the hospital and reunited with Queen Elizabeth II. The 99-year old was first admitted at King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16 as a precautionary measure after he felt ill. He stayed there for a week due to an infection although his illness was reportedly not COVID-19 related. He was then moved to St. Bartholomew's Hospital where he underwent successful surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

Of all the members of the royal family, only Prince Charles visited his sick father. He made the visit to King Edward VII's hospital on Feb. 20 where he reportedly stayed for around 30 minutes and left looking sullen and teary-eyed. Queen Elizabeth II remained at Windsor Castle where she and the Duke of Edinburgh have spent most of the lockdown period.