Prince William has his own royal ways of pampering Kate Middleton, his wife for a decade. A friend of the royal couple said that they have a night-time routine of spending time with each other over a cocktail.

As per the pal, the Duke of Cambridge will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic after they put their children- Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, to bed. "They look after each other, but in different ways," the source told PEOPLE Royals.

The couple regularly accompany each other at their royal engagements to show support, and keep the same attitude at their home. When Kate attended the award ceremony of Prince William's environmental initiative "Earthshot Prize" in October this year, photographer Chris Jackson who captured their candid pictures said she was "clearly, really proud" of her husband's work.

The photographer, who is married to Kate's stylist and close friend Natasha Archer, added that the couple make a "strong team."

According to their friends, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are also hands-on parents, and are available for picking their children up from school and monitoring them as they argue over what songs to play during breakfast. They also like to take the young royals outside for bike rides or a day out in the sand dunes or beaches near Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk.

The couple had shown their love for the outdoors in a home video they released to mark their 10th wedding anniversary in April this year. The footage, shot by Will Warr in autumn 2020 at their Norfolk estate, showed the couple walking up sand dunes on the beach with their children, climbing trees, and roasting marshmallows on an open fire.

A source said, "Kate likes to keep an ordinary life." Though she and William have enlisted the help of nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, she "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules" and is "hugely involved in every single part of their day."

Another source close to their royal household said that the 39-year-old has become "more and more impressive as time goes on." The insider said, "She is a focused and professional woman."