It is understood that Prince William is heading to the United States of America this year for his Earthshot Prize Awards. He reportedly also has plans to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly just like what Prince Harry did on July 18.

The Duke of Cambridge is taking his Earthshot Prize Awards to Boston in December. It is said that while in the country, he also plans to meet with former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is a global adviser to the Earthshot Prize. He is also a U.N. special envoy on climate change.

However, a report from The Mail+ claimed that he might make an earlier trip to the U.S.A. because he wants to address the United Nations General Assembly in September. The event will see a gathering of world leaders as they discuss important and pressing matters. The assembly will open its new session on Sept. 13.

A source told the publication, "William is planning to go over to the US for some big meetings with Bloomberg's team who are getting it all ready. It's going to put his Earthshot Prize on a global footing and get some real interest going in the States ahead of the next awards."

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!



Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022

If reports about the Duke of Cambridge's plans to speak at the U.N. General Assembly are true, then he is taking a cue from his brother, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex was in New York City recently with his wife Meghan Markle.

They were invited as special guests to the assembly where the 37-year-old gave a speech to mark the International Nelson Mandela Day. In his message, he touched on several subjects including climate change, world hunger, the war in Ukraine, Roe vs. Wade, and other political concerns in the U.S.A. He also spoke about Princess Diana's friendship with Mandela and how he realised the Duchess of Sussex was his "soul mate" during their trip to Africa.

Meanwhile, the last time Prince William visited New York with Kate Middleton was in 2014. Speculations are rife that they will not meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Los Angeles while they are in the U.S.A, given their alleged rift.