Prince William is said to be wary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the Platinum Jubilee. He worries that they may use the event for personal gain.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they will be attending the celebrations in June with their children Archie and Lilibet. Details as to what role they will have at the Platinum Jubilee remain under wraps. However, they will not be joining the royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast. Nevertheless, they will reportedly be part of some events and will also have global coverage.

Their presence at the celebrations is said to be causing tremendous worry for Prince William, who fears that they will use the event for publicity. He and Kate Middleton are believed to be concerned that the couple will pull a "stunt" and steal the spotlight off from Queen Elizabeth II.

A source told The Sun that the Duke of Cambridge "wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them." But he is "fearful" that their conversation will end up on Netflix, in another Oprah interview, or in his brother's upcoming memoir, which will come out later this year.

Royal biographer Tom Bower likewise speculated that Prince William "will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight." He said, "Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious."

The Platinum Jubilee would mark the first time the royals will see Lilibet since her birth on June 4. It would be a reunion of sorts with Archie, whom they last saw when he was only ten months old. It has also been a long time since Prince William saw his brother. The last time they met was in July last year for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. He also did not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visited the U.K. in April this year ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. He and Kate Middleton were on a skiing holiday with their children.