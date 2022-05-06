Prince William does not want Prince Harry to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to a source who claimed he does not want his younger brother on U.K. soil again.

An insider told The Daily Beast that the Duke of Cambridge was unimpressed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit in April. The couple dropped by to see Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla prior to their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

The source said, "Harry's presence on British soil is not welcomed by his brother. Last time Harry came to the U.K., William managed to be in the Alps."

Some claimed that the visit was bad timing since Prince William and Kate Middleton were on a skiing holiday with their children. But the insider claimed that "these things don't happen by accident" and suggested that the 39-year-old had not wanted to see his sibling, because he "is sick of the sight and sound of his kid brother."

It is said that the Duke of Cambridge would prefer if Prince Harry skips the Platinum Jubilee celebrations because "he doesn't want him there." He would reportedly be "quite content" if his sibling would choose to play polo in Santa Barbara, California so he would not have to be put in an awkward situation of "standing next to his brother pretending to be friends."

Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," recently announced that the duke has committed to playing polo for the summer. One of the tournament dates is from June 3 to 19, which happens to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 to 5. These are merely tournament dates however, and not the actual dates of the Duke of Sussex's match.

Other sources claimed that there is still a possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but they have yet to confirm their appearance. The duke had also expressed concerns over his family's safety in the country during his interview with the "Today" show in April. Royal experts said they will have full security during family events and this includes their expected appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.