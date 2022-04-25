The once-close bond between Prince William and Prince Harry may never be repaired as a royal author revealed that there is still tension between them.

In his piece for the Daily Mail, Robert Jobson opens up about what he has learned about the Duke of Cambridge over the years as the royal turns 40 years old in June. He cited sources who claimed that the royal is still upset and disappointed in his sibling.

There have reportedly been many instances wherein he felt let down by the Duke of Sussex and one is from the latter's 2019 interview with Tom Bradby. In it, the 37-year-old confirmed reports of tension or a rift between them.

Jobson wrote, "At the time, William kept silent but staff were aware of his simmering resentment." He cited one of Prince William's friends who said, "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement. He wasn't sure if he could ever fully trust his brother again."

Read more Prince Harry 'wanted to emphasise distance' with Prince William in US interview

Even attempts made by the siblings to "clear the air" in 2020 failed. It was during this time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to have a semi-detached role. They had reportedly thought that Queen Elizabeth II would back their idea but she did not.

Jobson wrote, "Presumptuously, the Sussexes had seemed to think that the Queen would back their idea, but Harry walked away with very little that had been on his wish list. William, meanwhile, was said to be seething. After the summit, he went for a long walk with his brother to try to clear the air – but they did not part friends."

Furthermore, the royal biographer claimed that Prince William was left furious at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview. They had made a series of allegations including a claim that a senior royal is racist. William later told reporters when asked that they "are very much not a racist family."

The Duke of Cambridge was said to have been left "staggered" by his brother's claim that he and Prince Charles were "trapped" by the roles and "don't get to leave." A source said that he was "furious" because he thought that "it was not only bad manners, but frankly bloody rude to make those claims on his behalf, with no authority, and made worse because it was total nonsense." Suffice to say, the Oprah interview according to Jobson, had destroyed any remaining trust Prince William had for Prince Harry.