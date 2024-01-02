Prince William once let loose during a Christmas party with the royal family, and he ended up getting involved in a hilarious water fight.

Grant Harrold, who served as royal butler between 2004 and 2011, reminisced on the fun Christmases with the family in an interview with gaming site Slingo. He shared that the royals know how to have fun and would always "make Christmas an important time for the family".

The royals would gather in Sandringham for their annual Christmas tradition, which includes a walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church and after the service they would greet the people waiting for them outside.

Harrold said: "The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he's used to while growing up. I don't think he would want to let that tradition stop."

Aside from keeping up with traditions, the former butler said the royal family simply likes to have fun. He recalled: "It was always so festive and made you feel so involved and welcome to be a part of the celebrations. We would always be invited to the Christmas parties within the family, which were always so exciting."

He then reminisced on one specific party at St. James' Palace where he was hanging out with Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Camilla. He did not say which year it was but shared: "I remember there was a water fight going on between another member of staff and Prince William - and I was in the firing line sitting between them."

Harrold said it was "hilarious" and that "everyone was in fits of laughter". He added: "It really opened my eyes to how fun the Royals are deep down."

He also thinks that "Christmas will have changed a bit" since the death of Queen Elizabeth II but traditions will remain the same.

"The royals will all be together on Christmas Eve. They normally have afternoon tea in the drawing room and give each other presents," he shared.

The King and Queen and members of the royal family are attending a Christmas morning service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/sj49lSRcQP — Majesty Magazine & Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) December 25, 2023

Harrold continued: "On Christmas Day, the children will get their presents from Santa, they'll have a served lunch and a buffet for dinner. Going to church is also a big part of the day. The Queen would go to church at eight (in the morning) but I'm unsure whether the King would do that. He will then go to the famous service at Sandringham at 11 (in the morning)."

Indeed, the royal family kept up with traditions and had their annual Christmas walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on December 25. King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the walk followed by Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children. Princess Anne and her family were there too as well as Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew and their two daughters, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh with their children, and more.