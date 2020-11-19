Prince William has finally broken his silence on BBC's fresh investigation into his mother Princess Diana's decades-old Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

In his first reaction to the investigation, Prince William called it a "step in the right direction." The new investigation has been launched after Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer alleged that the British royal was manipulated by Martin Bashir into giving that famous interview and that the channel helped cover up his unethical conduct.

In a statement obtained by People magazine on Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge welcomed the investigation into the 25-year-old interview which was watched by nearly 2.5 million people, and said it should help "establish the truth."

"The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time," the statement read.

Prince Harry was also reached for a comment about the ongoing controversy surrounding his mother's interview, but his spokesperson refused to comment.

William's comment comes soon after the BBC announced it has hired former British Supreme Court Judge John Anthony Dyson, Lord Dyson, to lead an independent investigation into the matter.

Diana's sensational interview with Bashir in 1995, in which she revealed intimate details about her marriage with Prince Charles, her extra-marital affair with army captain James Hewitt, and her husband's relations with Camilla Parker Bowles, was shortly followed by a divorce between the estranged couple. The BBC was later hit by allegations that Bashir used forged bank documents to gain Charles Spencer's trust in order to secure an introduction to Diana.

The journalist then reportedly put false thoughts into the princess's head and gaslighted her into believing the royal family had her followed by security services and her bodyguard was plotting against her. Spencer says he had figured back then that the journalist took advantage of his sister, but he recently got to know through freedom of information requests that BBC was also aware of his unethical ways.

Earl Spencer is now demanding answers as well as a posthumous apology to his sister 23 years after she died in a car crash in Paris. A previous internal investigation conducted by BBC only a year after the interview had concluded that the documents forged by Bashir had "no bearing" on the interview.