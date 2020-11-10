Princess Diana's famous BBC interview, one of the most-watched television interviews in history, is in the news once again over allegations that she was gaslighted into giving it.

Charles Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, has alleged that BBC tried to cover up when Martin Bashir used fake documents and lies to manipulate the British royal into giving that sensational interview in 1995. BBC has also acknowledged the accusations made by Earl Spencer, assuring that a fresh investigation will be launched into the conduct of Bashir, reports The Sunday Morning Herald.

"Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Diana said in the 'Panorama' interview with Bashir which had revealed intimate details about her marriage with Prince Charles, her affair with army captain James Hewitt, and her husband's relations with Camilla Parker Bowles. However, the BBC was later hit by a series of allegations that the journalist used wild claims and forged documents to dupe Diana and Charles Spencer into agreeing to the interview.

An independent investigation was launched by BBC, which apologised after admitting that Bashir had used fake bank statements to gain Spencer's trust and secure an introduction to Diana.

Bashir reportedly put false thoughts into Diana's head by claiming that she had been followed by security services and that her bodyguard was plotting against her. Spencer said he took Bashir's claims as fantasy and his sister also agreed, but he later found out that she had remained in contact with him and appeared for the interview.

While Spencer thought at the time that Bashir was alone in the scam, he recently learned through freedom of information requests that the channel was aware of his unethical ways and even helped him cover it up. He is now demanding answers as well as a posthumous apology to his sister 23 years after she died in a Paris car crash and 25 years since the interview first aired.

Former BBC chairman Michael Grade admitted that there was a "very dark cloud hanging over BBC journalism," and an independent investigation had to be convened and its results released publicly. "As a result of the questions raised by Earl Spencer, Channel Four, and the Daily Mail, this needs to be cleared up," he told Radio 4's World at One programme on Monday.

BBC director-general Tim Davie has also assured that the organisation was taking the new claims seriously and wanted to get to the truth. "We are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation. We will set out the terms of reference in due course. We will do everything possible to get to the bottom of this," he said.

Meanwhile, Bashir has not answered questions about his conduct citing that he is seriously unwell due to complications from coronavirus and a quadruple heart bypass surgery.