There might be another royal baby on the way in the coming months, as a new report has revealed Prince William and Kate Middleton are "trying" to conceive their fourth child.

According to a report in Us Weekly, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are on the "same page" about their plans of having another kid. The royal couple who will celebrate a decade of their marriage in April this year, are already parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

A source told the outlet: "Having four children was always part of Kate's plan." William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II also has four children–Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

The insider claimed that the Cambridges put their plans for a fourth child on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are planning to resume their attempts to have a new member of their family.

"Now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] are scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again," the source said.

The insider also said that the Duchess is feeling "broody" since her sister Pippa Middleton announced her second pregnancy in December 2020. There were a number of pregnancies in the royal family as well, with three of her sisters-in-law conceiving. While Princess Eugenie gave birth to a boy, her first child, earlier this week, the Queen's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall is also expecting to become a mother for the third time. Meghan Markle also conceived last year, but unfortunately, it ended in a miscarriage.

The source says Kate knows that her "clock is ticking" and therefore has started trying for the fourth child. The 39-year-old has been eating a "nutrient-rich" diet to prepare her body.

As far as her husband Prince William is concerned, Kate managed to convince him to have another kid, though he was a bit skeptical at first. The source revealed: "He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed....But Kate's desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger?"

"After taking some time to think about it, he's (William) on the same page and is excited about the future," the source said.

The insider adds that the future monarch couple has hinted about their plans to the Queen, who is "overjoyed" with the news. The British monarch is already great-grandmother to nine kids.

"She adores her great-grandchildren. She's slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn't planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they're happy, she's happy," the source said.

As per the report, Kate is hoping for another daughter as she wants Charlotte to have the same "extremely close" sisterly bond that she herself shares with her sister Pippa Middleton.