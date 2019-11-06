The annual Royal Variety Performance will be held in the UK, later this month. The annual charity concert will be aiding Royal Variety Charity of which Queen Elizabeth II is a life patron. This year, the occasion will be graced by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The live variety show with an ensemble cast will take place at the iconic Palladium Theatre in London on Monday, November 18. Funds raised by the show will be donated to the Royal Variety Charity that supports hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK in need of assistance due to old age, ill-health or other challenging circumstances.

According to Hello, the show that features specialty acts such as comedy music, dance and magic, will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. The comedians are known for co-presenting a celebrity talk show "Rob & Romesh Vs".

The preparations for this year's bash are underway and it is truly going to be an extravagant event with star-studded line-up of acts. The legendary British rock singer Sir Rod Stewart and singer Robbie Williams remain the star performers of the event, who will be joined by cast of "Mary Poppins," Lewis Capaldi, Harry Connick Jr., actor Luke Evans, comedy act by Flo and Joan, cast of "Come From Away," cast of "Groan Ups," Mabel, and special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester's Bee Vocal choir.

This is not the first time the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge will become a part of the annual extravaganza. Previously, they attended the show in the years 2017 and 2014. Both the times, Kate was pregnant. Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, attended their first Royal Variety Performance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre, London on Monday 18th November, held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity #Variety4Charity pic.twitter.com/0BdlhUhEwS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 5, 2019

The Royal Variety show is almost a century old. The first performance was put up in 1912 and was attended by King George V and Queen Mary at the Palace Theatre in London for the benefit of Variety Artistes' Benevolent Fund, which is now the Royal Variety Charity.

Earlier, this year, speaking about his role as a presenter Beckett said that he is "thrilled" and "honoured" to be hosting the show.

"I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance with one of my best friends and best comedians in the country, Romesh Ranganathan," Beckett said as quoted by iNews UK. "My mum and dad love Rod Stewart more than me and can't wait to see him perform. Fingers crossed they will stay and watch me and Rom host the rest of the show once Rod has finished his set," he added.