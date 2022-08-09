Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton's move to Windsor from London means a lot of changes for the family, which according to the duchess' uncle, they are more than ready to face.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving their family to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. They are said to be relocating from their apartment at Kenginston Palace to give their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George the freedom that they cannot find in the confines of the palace.

But it also means a new school for the children. It is said that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have left Thomas' Battersea Prep School and will start the new school year with Prince Louis in September, believed to be at Lambrook School.

When asked about how the couple is coping with the changes, Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, said they are ready. He told The Sun, "William and Kate are going to have their hands full this summer as they move home to be nearer the Queen and settle the kids into a new school. But I think they are ready for the next chapter in their lives."

Royal author Ingrid Seward said the move to Windsor will give Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children the freedom to enjoy the country life. She told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, "I remember Harry saying to a friend of mine that Catherine was almost a prisoner at Kensington Palace, and I thought don't be ridiculous, it's the most gorgeous place to live in London!"

Seward added, "Then I thought, in a way they are prisoners, they have a beautiful house and garden but beyond that garden are hundreds of people every day and massive security. Catherine can't walk in the park like Diana used to, as times have changed."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's move to Windsor means they will be closer to Queen Elizabeth II who now resides at Windsor Castle. They will also be living close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. residence at Frogmore Cottage and near Prince Andrew's home at the Royal Lodge.