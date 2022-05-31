Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be around when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first birthday on June 4. They will be 130 miles away at a public engagement as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark their daughter's milestone with an intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will miss the reunion.

According to the Daily Mail, they will be in Cardiff, Wales to meet performers and crew involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert. The concert will take place on the grounds of Cardiff Castle on the same day as Lilibet's birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to meet some of the actors including Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans. They are also expected to watch the concert, which is said to feature choirs, orchestras, bands, and live performances from Wales' best singers and entertainers.

More details on the royal family’s #PlatinumJubilee home nations visits, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, the Princess Royal will be in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will be in Northern Ireland #HM70 pic.twitter.com/gWLou8MskQ — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) May 30, 2022

The timing of the event and choosing Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend the concert has raised eyebrows, especially among royal followers who claimed it was planned to keep the brothers apart.

One wrote on Twitter, "Not much chance of the big family reunion when William would get the opportunity to see Meghan as a 'good wife and mother' qualities he's said to so admire in her. It looks like a well-coordinated plan to keep them well apart."

Another added, "It looks Senior Royals are going to be avoiding most appearances with the Harkles. And HMTQ is going to be guarded so well that the time the Harkles have with her will be limited due to her health. It's sad the Royal Family have to resort to these measures."

Regardless of Prince William and Kate Middleton's absence, Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly be there to celebrate Lilibet's first birthday with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is believed that she has cancelled her visit to the Epsom Derby with Prince Andrew so she could finally meet her great-granddaughter for the first time.