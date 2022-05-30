It is believed that Queen Elizabeth II has dropped out of joining Prince Andrew at the Epsom Derby so she can meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet.

According to The Sun, palace aides are making a great effort to free up the Queen's diary so as not to tire her. Efforts have previously been made to get her to the Epsom Derby. But palace aides said that her appearance will likely "be called off" because of her health. She has been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" for six months.

Likewise, sources said that it is "increasingly unlikely" that she would want to be at the event especially after three of her horses pulled out. Her Majesty has also been staying at her Balmoral estate for the time being where she has her own wheelchair-friendly lift at Craigowan Lodge.

Instead, palace aides have made it possible for her to meet her 11-month-old great-granddaughter by scrapping out her appearance at the Epsom Derby. She will reportedly not miss the chance to be there for the tot as she celebrates her first birthday on June 4.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hold her birthday celebration at Frogmore Cottage, which is just a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle. The couple has reportedly extended their lease on the property for 12 months ahead of their return to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Andrew was set to accompany his mother to the Epsom Derby. It was supposed to be his second public appearance after he walked her down the aisle at Westminster Abbey during Prince Philip's memorial in March.

However, the Duke of York will have the chance to accompany Her Majesty again during Friday's Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also attend the service.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be the first time Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members will see Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter in California and have reportedly only introduced her to the family via video calls. Meanwhile, it will be a reunion with Archie, 3, whom the royals last saw when he was 10 months old.