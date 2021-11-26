Queen Elizabeth is looking forward to hosting Christmas at Sandringham and it is said that she already has the guest list filled with royal family members.

There were concerns that the 95-year old would not be able to travel to her Norfolk home for Christmas after a series of health problems. She had to stay overnight at King Edward VII Hospital in London for some precautionary tests. From there she had to cancel a planned trip to Northern Island, and miss the CP026 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland to go on a two-week medical leave. Then, she pulled out of the Festival of Remembrance at the Cenotaph because of a sprained back.

But the British monarch has since resumed her public engagements from Windsor Castle. Now she is said to be well enough to travel to the Scottish Highlands for the family gathering.

"The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas," a source told the Mirror, adding that Her Majesty is very much excited to reunite with her family for this holiday given they were not able to do so last year because of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic," the insider said.

Part of the royal family's Christmas tradition at Sandringham is attending the mass at St. Mary Magdalene church. Queen Elizabeth II is said to be "determined" to be there too with the rest of the family. But she would be chauffeured to the 16th-century church on the grounds of Sandringham while the others will walk, per tradition. Likewise, the monarch will reportedly likely take a helicopter trip to her Norfolk estate instead of the traditional train ride from London to Kings Lynn.

As for the guests for Christmas at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly invited close family members. These include Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie Countess of Wessex, and their two children, and Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips. Sisters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have also been invited along with their families. Prince Andrew will likely join too, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to spend Christmas in California.