Prince William and Kate Middleton may have returned to their in-person royal engagements, but they may not be returning to their official London home anytime soon. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to live in their Norfolk estate home, Anmer Hall.

In March, when the UK government announced lockdown, the Cambridge family decamped from their Apartment 1A home at Kensington Palace in London. The family-of-five moved to Anmer Hall home where they usually spend their holidays. They have been isolating themselves at their countryside home during the pandemic.

Hello suggests that it is "unlikely" that the duke and the duchess along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will return to their official residence for now. There is no official confirmation by the royals about their housing situation. However, the publication is speculating that since their children's school has officially concluded its term for summer, they might end up postponing their return at least until September when the new session starts.

Another reason why it is expected that the Cambridges will continue to spend time at Anmer Hall is that they usually spend their summer holidays there. Therefore, as COVID-19 restrictions continue for children's school, they are expected to continue to enjoy their break as usual.

Moreover, Anmer Hall is believed to have more outdoor space for their children to enjoy their free time. Situated close to the Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate, it is surrounded by verdure beauty. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall are reportedly back to their official London residence. Previously, during the coronavirus lockdown, the heir to the throne and his wife were residing at their Scottish highland home Birkhall.

Meanwhile, on several occasions, the duchess has opened up about her routine during the lockdown. And it appears, like many other people, the royal mother had her own set of challenges to deal with.

"The children have got such stamina," Kate said during an interview with BBC giving a glimpse into her quarantine life. "You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day—they've had a lovely time, but it's amazing how much you can cram into a day, that's for sure."

"It gets a bit hectic, I'm not going to lie. With a two-year-old you have to take the phone away," she added. "But it's nice to keep in touch with everybody."