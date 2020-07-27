Ever wondered what kind of gifts do royals exchange? A new biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveals the kind of gifts the Sussexes exchanged with the Cambridges when they were living together.

Citing the details from the biography, Hello reveals that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a "sweet" relationship with their niece and nephews. Before they moved out of the royal family, they even presented them with some "thoughtful gifts."

On one occasion, the Duke of Sussex gifted his nephew, Prince George, an electric SUV. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte received a tricycle. At the time, the Sussexes were living in Nottingham Cottage situated at Kensington estate.

There is also a mention of a gift from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle. It is said that the Duchess of Cambridge sent her sister-in-law a bunch of flowers on her birthday, the year she got married to Prince Harry.

As per the report, Harry has shared a "close bond" with his niece and nephew and his young cousins. Prince William's younger brother reportedly shares a "sweet relationship with the younger generation" of the royal family that includes George, Charlotte, Louis, and Zara and Mike Tindall's children Mia and Lena. He was named Lena Elizabeth Tindall's godfather in the year 2018.

Previously, in 2019, Mike Tindall told The Telegraph about Harry's dynamics with the youngest generation of the royal family particularly the Cambridges.

"He'll be a great dad. Obviously, he's godfather to Lena, but we've got a great group of young ones in the family now," Tindall said of Harry. "Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in-between Charlotte and George, and then you've got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older. Harry, he's busy, but he loves playing with them all and he'll be a good dad."

Meanwhile, the book is available for pre-order on Amazon and it will be released on Tuesday, August 11. It offers a unique insight into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life as full-time performing royals. While Meghan and Harry have no involvement in the writing process of the book, it is claimed to be written with the participation of those closest to the couple.