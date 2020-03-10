Kate Middleton hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the 25th anniversary of children's charity Place2Be. The Duchess of Cambridge held the reception right after she attended the Commonwealth Day Service with the entire British royal family at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The royal mother, who has emerged as a fashion icon, dazzled on both the events in her recycled attires. Read on for details.

On Monday evening, the duchess played host at the reception to celebrate the silver jubilee of the charity she has been a patron of since 2013. It is a dedicated children's mental health charitable organisation that provides counselling and other kinds of support services to children in schools across the UK. Founded by Dame Benny Refson DBE in 1994, the charity is committed to helping children to deal with mental health issues and help them reach their full potential.

As per a Daily Mail report, the duchess welcomed children from different schools including New North Academy and Salusbury School. These children teamed up for a choir performance with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

"You have taught me the importance of creating safe and nurturing environments within schools," the royal mother-of-three said during her speech. "I can remember saying after my visit to Willows School in 2013 that I thought every school in this country should have Place2Be. Imagine the difference it would make to thousands, if not millions, more children, teachers, and parents, if this vision was a reality," she added.

Kate stunned in a gorgeous blue Jenny Peckham gown. Royal followers will remember, this is not the first time the duchess wore this attire. Previously, she wore this Indian-inspired embellished dress at Bollywood Gala night in Mumbai during the royals' tour to India and Bhutan in 2016. She reportedly teamed her £3,500 gown with £550 sparkling Romy 100 Jimmy Choo stilettos.

This event took place hours after the Commonwealth Day Service that saw the much-anticipated reunion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the rest of the royal family. This happens to be yet another event in the day when the duchess recycled her previously worn memorable attires.

The royal mother looked the epitome of elegance in her scarlet Catherine Walker coat dress on Christmas 2018 during the celebration at Sandringham estate. However, at the Commonwealth Day Service, she paired it with a red-felt cocktail hat by Sally Ann Provan, Gianvito Rossi suede heels and a clutch purse. She kept her jewellery to a minimum with ruby and diamond floral earrings and her frequently-worn sapphire engagement ring.

Kate and Prince William were joined by the 93-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and other members of the royal family. Notable guests included UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and others.