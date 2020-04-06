Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation with a rare speech on Sunday to talk about the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were quick to respond to her message and showed their support.

According to Hello, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new post on their official Instagram account that reiterates the head of the state's message to her people. The post includes a picture of the head of the state from her official address to the country about the coronavirus outbreak and a link to her speech for the followers to watch it in full.

The post includes the queen's message: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

The queen's speech aired 8pm on Sunday and she was dressed in emerald green attire and accessorised with pearls and complementing turquoise brooch.

In her address, the queen expressed gratitude toward the brave NHS and essential public services workers for their tireless efforts at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus. She also urged her followers to practice social distancing and stay indoors.

The pre-recorded speech broadcast on television and radio and was recorded in Windsor Castle, where the queen is in self-isolation with her husband Prince Philip.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all. I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times," the queen said in her opening paragraph.

The queen said that they are together in tackling the pandemic and urged people to remain united. She went on to encourage people to take pride in staying indoors and preventing the spread of the disease to the more vulnerable sections of society.

Meanwhile, the message from the Cambridges comes after they moved to their Norfolk residence, where Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are residing in the times of coronavirus outbreak.