Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Queen Elizabeth II during their final visit to London as full-time royals. The grandson-grandmother duo came together for a church service on Sunday. This marks the royals' first public appearance together since Megxit.

After attending a few of their final round of royal engagements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the 93-year-old monarch for a church service in Windsor. The couple was spotted arriving together to spend some quality time with their grandmother, People reports. It is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited by the queen herself.

"It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church," a source told the abovementioned publication. "It's telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other," the insider added.

In addition, the report reveals that the queen was dressed in a sky blue dress and paired it with a matching hat. As for Meghan, she wore a fascinator-style headpiece and emerald earrings. And Harry opted for a classic suit and tie combo.

Harry returned to London earlier in March and was joined by his wife on Wednesday for final royal engagements before they officially step down as senior royals and start their financially independent lives split between the UK and North America. Meanwhile, the couple left behind their nine-month-old baby, Archie in Canada. While in London, the couple continues to occupy Frogmore Cottage, their previous residence that was given to them by the queen after marriage.

As per the report, the queen's invitation is a reminder of her statement that said: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

The Sussexes will officially step back from their royal duties on Tuesday, March 31 and begin their transition period on Wednesday, April 1.