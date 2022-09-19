Prince William and Kate Middleton are unable to move forward and fix their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they are reportedly still waiting for an apology over the pain the couple caused through their Oprah interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a series of serious allegations against The Firm in their explosive sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. These include accusations of racism and that the institution refused to help the duchess with her mental health problems at a time when she had suicidal thoughts.

Meghan Markle also corrected reports that she made Kate Middleton cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry. She told Winfrey that the opposite happened but that her sister-in-law owned up to her mistake and apologised with a letter and flowers, which she accepted.

But the interview caused a scandal that allegedly destroyed the reputation of the monarchy and the royal family, as a whole. Now a source claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are refusing to mend their alleged rift with the Sussexes because they are still awaiting an acknowledgment from the couple over the "hurt" their interview caused.

"They feel that Oprah crossed a line and that someone should acknowledge the motives behind it and the pain it caused. They feel they've had to be steely to send a message that you cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences," a source told The Telegraph.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly broke the royals' trust in them with their Oprah interview and subsequent interviews with the U.S. press. Another insider referenced the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir and said, "It's really hard to spend time with someone, or even to speak openly when you know they're writing a book about you and giving interviews. The trust is gone right now."

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had not planned on meeting the royals while they were in the U.K. earlier in September. But the death of Queen Elizabeth II means they must now put on a united front in public with Prince William and Kate Middleton and get together in mourning.