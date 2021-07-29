Prince William and Kate Middleton use a "modern approach" in raising their three children and they especially value the importance of communication within the family.

A source claimed that while the British Royal Family are known to have a "stiff upper lip," the couple prefer to change that when it comes to parenting. They want to let their children speak their minds and share their feelings.

"William and Kate have a more modern approach to parenting and are moving away from that mentality," the insider told US Weekly, adding that for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, "open communication is key."

They want siblings Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, "to express their emotions and ask questions to enable them to grow up as healthy adults."

But they also have boundaries and rules in place so no one goes overboard. They are said to be "strict, but fair" in raising their eldest child, who is third in line to the British throne. The source claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton want him to enjoy his youth and "don't want him to grow up quickly."

They reportedly also want Prince George "to have a normal life" before he eventually succeeds his father. As such, in school, he is not addressed as royalty but simply by his first name. The toddler also "mixes with children his own age."

Likewise, it is said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "don't shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him." They also encourage him to make his bed every morning. The parents have reportedly raised their children to be "well-mannered and not take their status for granted."

"All the children have impeccable manners and always say please and thank you," the insider commented.

Aside from the parents, the duchess' mum Carole also wants her grandchildren to lead normal childhoods. She wants them to "grow up appreciating nature" even if it involves getting them "a bit muddy."

Prince George recently celebrated his 8th birthday on July 22 and was showered with many presents including a football cake. He also received a surprise Zoom call from great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.