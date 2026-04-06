Prince William and Kate Middleton have commenced a deliberate three-week sabbatical from public engagements to prioritise their children following a landmark appearance at the traditional Easter Sunday service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 5 April 2026, marking the first time the full family has attended the service in two years. This appearance is seen as a major milestone in the Princess of Wales's return to public life after a challenging period defined by her cancer diagnosis and subsequent recovery in 2024 and 2025. Following the service, the family retreated to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, to begin a quiet stretch coinciding with the children's school holidays.

While the Wales family marked their return to the British traditional fold, Meghan Markle offered a contrasting glimpse into royal life from across the Atlantic, sharing intimate updates of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying an egg hunt in the sunlit gardens of their California home.

A Deliberate Pause After a Public Return

The Wales family's appearance at the Easter Matins Service drew attention not for scale, but for its ease. Walking side by side, the couple and their children looked relaxed, naturally drawing the eye as they matched one another in a quiet show of unity.

According to Hello! Magazine, the family had already planned to spend the school holiday away from official duties, making the most of time together while George, Charlotte and Louis enjoy a three-week break. It reflects a pattern that has been building over recent years.

William and Kate have long arranged their schedules around their children's school terms. This time, the pause feels more noticeable. It follows months of careful juggling between public roles and private life, with the couple increasingly protective of their time as a family.

Children at Centre of Royal Life

For the Prince and Princess of Wales, the school calendar now shapes much of their routine. Official engagements continue, but they often give way when family life takes priority. This Easter break is no different.

Their focus during holidays stays firmly on their children, with days built around routines familiar to many across the UK. According to the report, Easter has long held a special place in the family's heart, who usually spend the break at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

William, Kate and their children are said to enjoy walks along the beach and bike rides at their countryside home on the Sandringham Estate. With a shared love of arts and crafts, they may also visit Bucklebury Farm and Deer Safari Park, a visitor attraction run by Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton-Matthews.

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This approach has gradually shifted public opinion of the monarchy. School runs, family meals and time outdoors now sit alongside formal duties, offering a sense of normal life, even under constant attention. At the same time, it quietly raises questions about how the next generation of royals will balance public responsibility with private space.

A Return to Tradition After A 2-Year Hiatus

Prince William and Kate Middleton have long been among the most closely watched figures at the annual Easter Sunday service, and this year was no exception. The Wales family arrived together at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday, 5 April, drawing a warm response from those gathered.

With their three children at their side, William and Kate marked their return after a two-year absence during the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2024 and 2025, People reported. They joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for the service.

A Different Kind of Easter in California

Thousands of miles away, Meghan Markle offered a rare glimpse into her family's private life. Her Easter posts showed Archie and Lilibet running through a sunlit garden, baskets in hand, searching for eggs hidden among flowers and hedges.

According to a separate report from People, the day centred on simple traditions. The children decorated eggs and played outdoors, well away from public view. The images were shared with care, warm and inviting without revealing too much.

A contrast stands out. While the Wales family stepped into public view before retreating, the Sussexes remain firmly private, choosing carefully what and when to share the snippets of their lives in America.

Two Paths, One Quiet Message

The two royal households may be separated by distance and circumstance, yet their Easter moments carry a similar thread. In both families, children were at the centre of the celebration, even as their roles within the royal family differ sharply.

For Prince William and Kate Middleton, this break is a pause within a life defined by service. For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it reflects a life reshaped beyond the monarchy.

As the Wales family enjoys their privacy in Norfolk and the Sussexes continue their California lifestyle, the monarchy finds itself at a crossroads of tradition and modernity. Both families are effectively shielding the next generation from the 'weight of the crown', albeit through very different methods. For now, the focus remains on the fleeting, human moments of childhood, proving that even for those born to lead, family remains the ultimate priority.