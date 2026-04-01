King Charles is unlikely to meet Prince Harry during his US state visit, reports indicate, Buckingham Palace announced it this week without dates, leaving President Trump to reveal the 27-30 April timeline on Truth Social. The Palace cited Trump's invitation and UK advice but omitted details, as Trump shared the four-day schedule and banquet. Sources rule out family plans despite the Sussexes' California base.

The news reflects a pattern of sparse contact since Harry and Meghan withdrew from senior royal roles in early 2020. Key moments include a 15-minute exchange at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, brief words at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and a September 2025 visit by Harry to Clarence House as Charles dealt with health issues.

State Visit Priorities Leave No Space for Harry

Palace officials described the late April travel as a standard state visit, the first by Charles to the US in his reign. Trump moved fast to amplify it on Truth Social, stating the four-day dates and plans for a 'beautiful Banquet Dinner' at the White House on the evening of 28 April. 'I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!' the president wrote, labelling the event a 'momentous occasion'.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 09:211 AM EST 03.31.26 pic.twitter.com/VgW2KYTGCN — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 31, 2026

Read more King Charles State Visit: Donald Trump Reportedly Plans 'Dream Lineup' With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle King Charles State Visit: Donald Trump Reportedly Plans 'Dream Lineup' With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

State visits operate under rigid guidelines, with every minute allocated to official events, bilateral talks and ceremonial duties long before departure. Publications including People have quoted sources saying Charles will make no side trip to Montecito, where Harry lives with his family. A person close to the Sussexes added that Harry himself will stay away from Washington to prevent any shift in focus from the diplomatic aims.

Tensions trace back further. Harry's January 2023 memoir Spare outlined grievances over media treatment, security and family dynamics. The family lost Frogmore Cottage as a UK base that March. Harry's plea for taxpayer-funded protection was rejected by the High Court in 2024, limiting his returns. Charles's February 2024 cancer announcement prompted a short phone call from Harry but no immediate visit, with the duke arriving 48 hours later for under an hour.

Epstein Survivors' Appeal Meets Ongoing Probes

In parallel, Charles will not meet survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, despite a pointed 30 March letter from Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna. The California lawmaker, who co-sponsored the 2024 Epstein Files Transparency Act to force document releases, addressed it directly to the King at Buckingham Palace. 'I respectfully ask that you privately meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell's abuse, so they may speak to you directly about the ways powerful individuals and institutions failed them,' Khanna stated. He referenced 'renewed scrutiny' in the UK of Epstein ties, including questions on whether public positions shielded misconduct.

ITV News reported that active investigations by Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police into Prince Andrew's association with Epstein rule out such a meeting. These encompass a February 2026 development where a man was arrested on suspicion of misconduct over claims Andrew shared sensitive trade information from a 2010 Southeast Asia business trip attended by Epstein. Officers searched Andrew's Royal Lodge home, seized devices and interviewed his protection detail on observations from the period.

Andrew, who has consistently denied impropriety, was detained briefly and released under investigation, with no charges brought to date. The wider Epstein case spans his August 2019 suicide in custody, Ghislaine Maxwell's 2022 sex trafficking conviction and years of civil suits exposing high-profile contacts.

Trump's enthusiastic Truth Social message stood apart from Palace brevity and domestic debate. Labour peer Dame Emily Thornberry voiced concerns on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, saying a trip amid Middle East conflict with Iran would be 'difficult' and risk embarrassing Their Majesties. 'The last thing we want to do is to have Their Majesties embarrassed,' she added.

The visit aligns loosely with US preparations for its 250th anniversary of independence in 2026, and reports suggest possible onward travel to Bermuda or New York. Full details from Buckingham Palace are pending.