Prince Andrew has been accused of 'dragging his heels' over a mandatory relocation to his new Norfolk residence, reportedly forcing the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh into a public holiday rental during their Easter break.

The 66-year-old, now known formally as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following the loss of his royal titles, has allegedly refused to vacate Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate despite his permanent home, Marsh Farm, being ready for occupancy, according to reports. This standoff is the latest chapter in a protracted housing crisis that began with his eviction from the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor in late 2025.

Sources close to the estate suggest that Prince Edward and Sophie were redirected to Gardens House, a property marketed to the public for a cost, because Andrew had not completed his move.

While the King seeks to project a leaner, more cost-effective monarchy, internal friction over estate accommodation underscores the deepening isolation of the disgraced royal.

Prince Andrew And The Royal Lodge Fallout

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The latest row over Wood Farm appears to be the practical aftershock of that decision. The Sun reports that Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, had planned to use Wood Farm for their Easter break with family, only to discover Andrew was not moving out.

Instead, the couple are said to have been diverted to Gardens House, a nearby property on the Sandringham estate that is marketed to the public as a holiday rental. At peak times, staying there can cost up to £4,110 per week.

For a pair of senior working royals, reduced to what is essentially the royal version of a holiday cottage, the optics are not flattering.

An insider quoted by The Sun sketched out the frustration within the family: 'Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal. He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It's got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm.'

That line, more than any formal statement, captures the underlying tension, how much accommodation should be made for a non-working royal who has already lost most of his public standing.

Sandringham Stay Highlights Prince Andrew Stand-Off

Behind the scenes, there have apparently been efforts to nudge Prince Andrew towards a resolution. It was reported that Prince Edward visited his brother at Sandringham last week for what was described as a 'quiet word' about finally completing the move to Marsh Farm. The implication is that it should not fall to the King alone to have awkward conversations with a sibling who has now slipped firmly to the margins of public royal life.

According to the same reports, Andrew has been accused of 'dragging his heels' over relocating, even as boxes of his belongings have been sent on to Marsh Farm in recent weeks.

The move is said to be 'imminent,' though that word has done a lot of heavy lifting in royal reporting on this story for months now. Nothing is confirmed publicly, so timelines and internal family negotiations should still be treated with a degree of caution.

Andrew is understood to have spent Easter at the Sandringham estate and was seen walking his dogs on Saturday, a low-key presence at a time when most other senior royals were elsewhere. Edward and Sophie, meanwhile, joined the wider Royal Family at the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

ROYAL EASTER

PARADE

William and Kate lead the royals at Easter Sunday service after Andrew walks his dogs pic.twitter.com/wvEvHEsFwg — Simo Saadi (@Simo7809957085) April 5, 2026

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reported stand-off, in keeping with its usual reluctance to discuss internal arrangements. Prince Andrew has not publicly addressed the claims about his housing situation or the suggestion that he is resisting a final move to Marsh Farm.