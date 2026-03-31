Prince Harry is expected to travel to the UK in July for events linked to the Invictus Games and charity WellChild, and, according to Express, is now seeking taxpayer-funded security for himself, Meghan Markle and their children if they also join him for a summer visit to see King Charles in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit frontline royal duties in 2020 after their proposal to be 'half-in, half-out' royals was rejected, moving to California and funding their new life through lucrative commercial deals. Since then, Prince Harry has repeatedly challenged the withdrawal of automatic police protection in Britain, arguing through legal action that his family's safety is at risk when they visit. The Home Office and police, however, have held that he should be treated broadly in line with other high-profile figures whose security is assessed case by case.

The latest row over security stems from behind-the-scenes talks about a possible family reunion at Sandringham or Balmoral this summer. King Charles extended a formal invitation to Harry, with a security package set to be automatically activated for the Sussexes, potentially including publicly funded police protection officers.

Express said, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, the body that oversees security arrangements for senior figures, is currently weighing up whether to reinstate any form of taxpayer-funded protection for Prince Harry. Home Office insiders are described as fearing a backlash if a multi-millionaire prince, now based in California and no longer a working royal, is once again shielded at public expense.

Prince Harry and Meghan have, by any measure, built considerable wealth since leaving the UK. The couple secured around £75 million from their Netflix deal and some £20 million from Harry's memoir Spare. Against a backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis, the optics of a non-working royal with that level of income requesting public funding for an armed police detail are, at best, politically sensitive.

Harry has long insisted that his military background, high-profile status and the intensity of media attention make him and his family targets. Yet critics counter that high-earning celebrities who visit London and spend freely in the capital do not receive taxpayer-funded armed officers on demand, however high their profile or however anxious they might feel.

A Family Reunion on Thin Ice

The security question is tangled up with something more personal and less easily measured: the state of Harry's relationships with his closest relatives. Harry, now 41, would be prepared to bring Meghan, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to see their grandfather in Norfolk, but only 'if welcomed.'

Harry's description of Queen Camilla in Spare still hangs in the air. He wrote of 'complex feelings' about gaining a stepmother who, in his view, had 'sacrificed' him on what he called her 'personal PR altar,' even suggesting she might be 'less dangerous' if she were happy. He further painted her as a 'wicked stepmother' who rehabilitated her own image by briefing against him.

The book's portrayal of Camilla was not a passing aside but a central element in Harry's narrative of betrayal and media manipulation. Any expectation that she would now warmly embrace him is, at best, optimistic.

Relations with the Prince and Princess of Wales are scarcely less fraught. In Spare, Harry claimed there was a serious rift between Meghan and Catherine, recounting an argument where William allegedly 'pointed a finger at Meg,' prompting her to reply, 'Keep your finger out of my face.' He further alleged that William once knocked him to the floor during a confrontation. None of those claims has been publicly addressed in detail by Kensington Palace.

Harry also wrote that William and Catherine encouraged him to wear a Nazi costume to a fancy-dress party in 2005, saying they told him to choose the 'Nazi uniform.' That episode, which Harry has since called one of the biggest mistakes of his life, has taken on fresh weight now that he has placed part of the responsibility on his brother and sister-in-law.

King Charles, the Spare and the Cost of Coming Home

If Harry hopes for an uncomplicated welcome from his father, the book again sits awkwardly in the background. In Spare, he accused King Charles of being 'not cut out for single parenting,' alleged he was branded 'the spare' the day he was born and portrayed him as emotionally distant, sometimes telling him things that 'simply weren't true.' In effect, he depicted the king as a man who lied and failed his son.

Since Spare was published, the father and son are reported to have met only twice, and briefly, in as many years. Against that history, the notion of a relaxed summer gathering in Norfolk, funded security included, feels more like a test of just how much royal families can swallow than a straightforward family visit.

Nothing about the security arrangements, invitations or timings has been formally confirmed, and no official statement has been issued by Buckingham Palace, the Sussexes or the Home Office concerning any summer stay. Until that happens, all such plans remain speculative and should be treated with caution.

Prince Harry and Meghan to the UK, particularly with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in tow, will be about more than motorcades and police outriders. It will expose, once again, the uneasy balance between public duty and private grievance, and test how much goodwill is left on both sides of the palace gates.