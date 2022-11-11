Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly open to having another child, with a source saying that they could try for baby number four when they go stateside in December.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are already parents to three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. But an insider claimed that the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the effect it has had on the royal household has allegedly made them feel that now is a good time to grow their family.

"They're very relaxed about the possibility of another baby. It's by no means

the be-all or end-all for either of them, but if it happens, they'll be thrilled," the source told Bella UK in its Nov. 8 issue.

Prince William has reportedly "confided that being a dad again would be a real blessing if they're lucky enough to get there. But they know it's now or never."

The publication added that the couple "had previously thought their family was complete" but they have reassessed things following recent events. They considered King Charles III's plans to streamline the monarchy and how this could affect the pressure put on their eldest son Prince George. They think "another child would help ease responsibilities for him when he finally becomes king."

Likewise, it is said that Kate Middleton misses having little ones running around the house and that her children would "certainly love" having a baby sibling. The magazine claimed that "it's a wait-and-see situation basically, but a lot of people in their world believe it's written in the stars for them to have one more."

Friends believe that their upcoming trip to Boston in December for the Earthshot Prize awards would be the perfect time to try for another baby. The source claimed that it would do Prince William and Kate Middleton "good to get away" after all the "stress and turmoil of the past month or so."

However, reports about Prince William and Kate Middleton planning to have another baby came amid claims she is already pregnant. But all these pregnancy speculations remain unconfirmed. Kensington Palace will eventually make the announcement if they are indeed expecting their fourth child.