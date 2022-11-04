Unconfirmed reports are claiming that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting baby number four with a source saying that she is already three months along.

An unnamed palace insider told Star magazine in its Nov. 7 issue that the Princess of Wales has been keeping tabs on her growing baby. She has reportedly been touching her belly while out on public engagements.

She allegedly flaunted a baby bump during a visit to Wales in September to mark her and Prince William's new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. She was photographed with a big smile on her face and one hand placed on her stomach. The mum-of-three donned a vibrant red coat, the L.K. Bennett "Spencer" coat in a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who also wore a red coat on her first official visit to the country as Princess of Wales.

Speaking of the photo, the palace source said, "Kate appears to be showing a little bump, and she's smiling a lot and touching her tummy."

Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana in red coat during Wales visit - Page Six https://t.co/XfbZ7NOUdT pic.twitter.com/AGEJEjOQ9i — けぇけ (@k__ei) September 27, 2022

The publication claimed "there's talk Kate is about three months along" which means the baby must have been conceived sometime between May and June. The insider added that "it's no secret she and William have been trying for another" child.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly told immediate family members about the pregnancy. These include Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III who is thrilled for the couple, and Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, who sent their well-wishes.

The source claimed this was the reason why the couple moved their family of five to Windsor in September so they can be near the late monarch. Their children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte are believed to be ecstatic about having a baby sibling. Prince Louis, 4, especially wants a brother.

However, reports about Kate Middleton being three months pregnant with baby number four remain unconfirmed. But if she is indeed pregnant, then Kensington Palace will eventually announce the exciting news to the public.