Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Prince Charles are believed to be under pressure to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles. The couple left their royal duties in 2020, but they still continue to use their titles in public engagements carried out in parts of the U.S.A. and in the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are accused of capitalising on their royal connections despite no longer representing the British monarchy. They have allegedly angered the British public because they continue to use their titles while they shade the royal family in interviews.

As such, calls have been made to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Duke and Duchess titles. A source told OK! magazine that "the highest levels of The Firm" are telling Queen Elizabeth II "that she needs to banish" the couple "once and for all" and that Prince William is "the one leading the push."

"Prince William evangelises the Queen's 'never complain, never explain' example. It is widely accepted by the royal family that staying silent is usually best and airing one's dirty laundry especially as a member of the monarchy never turns out well," the insider explained.

"If Harry and Meghan no longer have titles, it would [be] easier to argue that a response isn't warranted, the source added.

It is said that Meghan Markle has left Prince William furious after she slammed the royals in her "Archetypes" podcast and in a recent interview. She admitted on her Spotify podcast that she never knew how it felt to be treated as a Black woman until she married Prince Harry. She also felt the negative connotation behind the word "ambition" when she married into the royal household.

If that was not enough, the former "Suits" actress revealed in her interview with The Cut that she and Prince Harry were "happy" to leave the U.K. and their royal life behind. She also seemed to blame their rift with the royals on the Firm.

The source claimed that Prince William "is desperate to preserve the credibility of the royal family." It is expected then that "he will demand a review of the agreement that allows" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to keep their Duke and Duchess titles.