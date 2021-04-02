Another royal interview may be in the cards following revelations that Prince William had hinted at one during a conversation with strategist and writer Alastair Campbell.

Campbell said the conversation happened during a dinner he attended with the Duke of Cambridge. It was when he was still working as the spokesperson for former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. He had asked the royal about Queen Elizabeth II's stance against giving sit-down interviews for members of the Royal Family.

The British monarch has reportedly always thought that it would be a mistake for her to do TV interviews. But Prince William had another opinion altogether. He thought it was time to abolish that practice. Although, that royal interview may not happen until either the Duke of Cambridge or his father Prince Charles becomes king.

"I was at a dinner once where Prince William was the guest and there was a Q&A. I asked the question whether, when he became King, and possibly when his dad became King, they would continue the tradition of the monarch never giving interviews," Campbell disclosed on Thursday's episode of the Mail+ show "Palace Confidential."

"He said he thought that ship had sailed, which I thought was quite interesting, which means that maybe they will," he added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have only ever given one TV interview and that was when they announced their engagement. It was with their friend, British journalist and novelist Tom Bradby. He also interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the ITV film "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," which documented the couple's 10-day royal tour in southern Africa.

Queen Elizabeth II had refused to do a sit-down interview with Daily Mail columnist John Humphrys. Prince Charles, on the other hand, did with current affairs presenter Jonathan Dimbleby. His interview was probably most remembered for his confession that he committed adultery with Camilla Parker Bowles while still married to Princess Diana.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a good reason to do a "tell-all" sit-down interview. Perhaps they want to tell their side of the story in response to the shocking revelations and accusations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made in their Oprah interview.