Despite the serious accusations and controversial statements made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace responded with a somber statement that the family is "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been" for the couple. However, not all senior members of the British royal family are satisfied with this reaction.

A new report in Us Weekly has claimed that Prince William, who previously reacted to the interview by saying that he is planning to speak to his brother and that the royal family is "very much not racist," is "struggling" to not say more about Harry and Meghan's claims. However, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is "insisting that the royals handle the matter privately."

"The queen thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse," a source told the outlet, adding that Prince William instead wants to speak out and defend the family from the allegations.

"William is struggling to hold back. He wants to get his side out there," the insider said. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly wants to share his side of the story "firstly to protect" his wife Kate Middleton against Meghan's claims that the royal drove her to tears ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. He also wants to "clear the racial allegations" that an unknown member of the royal family (barring the Queen and Prince Philip) was involved in conversations about how dark Meghan's child was going to be.

A source had previously said that William does not agree with his brother's remark that he and their father Prince Charles are "trapped" in the monarchy. "My brother can't leave that system," Harry had said.

William is not the only royal who is reportedly wanting to strongly react to the explosive interview. A source told the outlet earlier this month that Prince Charles also "wanted to rebuke every claim made by Meghan and Harry," but and the Queen "wanted to take a more modest approach." The insider said that the heir apparent also "especially wanted to make a statement" against the Sussexes' racism claims.

However, Buckingham Palace's official statement dubbed the charges of racism "concerning" which would be "addressed by the family privately".