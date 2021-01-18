Prince Harry used an image of himself with his mother Princess Diana to launch the website of his new charitable venture Archewell foundation last month. A royal biographer has claimed that his actions could have bothered his elder brother Prince William, who might intervene if Harry tries to "take ownership of Diana's legacy."

In a conversation with True Royalty TV's "Royal Beat," royal biographer Duncan Larcombe said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not get too comfortable with using the legacy of the late Princess of Wales for their own projects without royal approval. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had used their childhood images with both of their mothers to promote their website.

Prince Harry's photo showed him sitting on Diana's shoulders, while Meghan's showed her standing beside her mother Doria Ragland. They wrote alongside the pictures: "I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell."

"We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike," the message further read.

Larcombe says that Harry and Meghan's use of Diana's legacy for his commercial projects, for which they will earn several million dollars, could be a matter of concern for the British monarchy, especially Prince William. The royal expert said that the royals might also be upset if the Sussexes want to continue charity work in causes close to Diana's heart.

"Harry doing mental health, Harry doing conservation, these are the issues that William and Kate want to do - that's where I predict tensions. Heads Together was also Kate's idea," he said.

Apart from launching a charitable venture, Harry and Meghan have also signed multi-million deals with Spotify and Netflix since stepping down as senior British royals. It was reported last month that they might visit the UK to request Queen Elizabeth II to extend the 12-month time period they were given to transition as financially-indpendent royals, as they want to serve the charities in UK of which they were royal patrons.

However, a royal expert claimed that there's "no need" for a review since the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William are satisfied that the new arrangement is working. Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl told "Royal Beat": "My understanding from the Sussexes camp is that there has been communication with the Queen, Prince Charles and with William as well. The general feeling is that this [current situation] is working."

"This isn't to say that people are not watching closely what these deals are, what the couple are doing and what these projects are going to be. But there is not this need to have this review one year on. The one thing that is outstanding is the issue of his (Prince Harry's) military title and I am told that it will be the Queen that ultimately makes that decision," Nicholl added.