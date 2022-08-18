Prince William is said to be cementing his right to the British throne with his decision to move his family home from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to become king after Prince Charles. It may be some time before he succeeds his father especially since Queen Elizabeth II, who lives in Windsor Castle, is still the reigning monarch.

But he is already prepping for that eventuality, according to body language expert Darren Stanton. Speaking on behalf of Betfair, he called the move "significant and strategic and one that is consistent with the core values and beliefs the royal couple have, as well as their characters."

"Given that William is being given more and more royal duties and is due to take over the monarchy himself, it makes sense for him to be within close proximity to Her Majesty, not only to work alongside her but to spend as much time as possible around her," he said according to Entertainment Daily.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will become neighbours with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who live at Royal Lodge. They will also be living near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who usually reside at Frogmore Cottage whenever they visit the U.K.

Speculations are rife that the move might cause some tension given rumours of a rift between Prince William and his younger brother. The 40-year-old reportedly also does not have a good relationship with his uncle because the latter tainted the monarchy's reputation with his sex abuse scandal.

Regardless, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set on moving their family to Windsor in September because they want to have the freedom that Kensington Palace cannot afford them. Stanton said it helps them "live as much a normal life as humanly possible" and at the same time, helps boost their image. He explained that "leaving the grandeur of Kensington Palace for a smaller and more modest home" in Adelaide Cottage will help the couple "appear more approachable and a couple that the everyday public can resonate with."