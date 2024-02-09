Prince William shared how his wife, Kate Middleton, is doing after her abdominal surgery during a ceremony he hosted at Windsor Castle on Feb. 7.

The Prince of Wales marked his return to public duties following days of absence with an investiture ceremony he hosted on behalf of his father, King Charles III. His Majesty has been advised to refrain from doing public engagements while he undergoes treatment for cancer.

During the event, the 41-year-old awarded members of the public and other prominent people with honours that are given at New Year or to mark the monarch's birthday. One of the recipients is Patricia Spruce, the Associate Director of International Recruitment at Yeovil International Recruitment & Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.

Honouring amazing people doing incredible things in our communities up and down the country. pic.twitter.com/32cB6JP8jl — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2024

She was rewarded for her outstanding achievement or service to the community with an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). She talked about the "amazing experience" on her LinkedIn page, in which she wrote: "It's official, Patricia Spruce MBE".

Spruce then marvelled at the beauty of Windsor Castle, calling it "just breathtaking" before she shared what she learned about Kate Middleton's recovery from Prince William himself.

"Everyone was so lovely to us as we were just in awe of everything. Prince William said that Catherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind," she wrote.

Spruce then shared her gratitude for the award and those who made it possible. She added: "I am so proud, I want to thank whoever it was at #NHSE who nominated me, and my colleagues at Yeovil International Recruitment and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust for support the work we do. To be recognised in this way is a true honour. I am also so very proud of all those nurses and AHPs who choose to come to work for our NHS."

It is unclear if Prince William spoke to Spruce personally or to an audience during the ceremony. But this is the first time the public has learned of him talking about his wife's condition to others following her surgery.

Later that night, the Prince of Wales also shared his gratitude for the well-wishes Kate Middleton and King Charles III received from the public following news of their respective health woes. He attended London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala at Raffles hotel in central London, where he acknowledged during his speech that "the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus."

He then shared his gratitude saying: "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all."

Prince William addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis as he tells audience including Hollywood star Tom Cruise at air ambulance charity gala he is grateful for public support: 'We really appreciate everyone's kindness'

Full Video at:https://t.co/2d5qO86357 pic.twitter.com/btsB2oEobh — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has been mum on details about the Princess of Wales' health. There have been no updates as she recovers at their home in Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

She had her "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Jan. 16 and was discharged on Jan. 29, along with King Charles III, who underwent a prostate surgery at the same hospital. His Majesty was pictured leaving with Queen Camilla but the princess made a quiet exit. She was not seen leaving the hospital. But her long-time assistant, Natasha Archer, was seen driving away followed by several other cars.

Natasha Archer, assistant to the Princess of Wales, in The Sun today (abso defo not Catherine) — pic.twitter.com/YVMTXmIj0U — jen (@JenCarsonTaylor) January 29, 2024

Likewise, Kensington Palace did not respond to claims made by Spanish journalist Concha Calleja that Kate Middleton was put in an induced coma because of post-operative complications. She said the princess "was in great danger" so "the doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose". The journalist, who has covered the British royal family for 27 years, said she trusts her source who is "an aide from the royal household".