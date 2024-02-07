Prince William will resume with his public engagements on Wednesday after a few weeks of absence to take care of his wife, Kate Middleton, who is still recovering from abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales will be at Windsor Castle where he will carry out an investiture on behalf of his father, King Charles III, who is resting after being diagnosed with cancer. He will award members of the public and other prominent people with honours that are given at New Year or to mark the monarch's birthday.

Later that day, he will head to an evening reception. He will attend the annual fundraising gala for the London Air Ambulance, according to People. The 42-year-old served as an air ambulance pilot for around two years in East Anglia.

Prince William's last engagement was a visit to Headlingley Stadium in Leeds, where he met with Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow to hand them their CBEs. He cancelled some of his scheduled engagements after that to be there for Kate Middleton during the early days of her recovery.

🎖️ Kevin Sinfield CBE

🎖️ Rob Burrow CBE



Huge congratulations Kevin and Rob, well done for all you are doing to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease! pic.twitter.com/LHErpW6bj9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2024

She underwent a planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 16 at The London Clinic, and the prince was seen visiting her two days after the operation. The Princess of Wales was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 29 and is now recovering at their home in Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

Prince William's return to public duties comes at a challenging time for the royal family, especially the working members. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has been advised to cancel his public duties while he gets treated.

He has begun his first round of treatment on Monday in London as an out-patient. But he will reportedly be staying in Sandringham over the course of his treatment period. The monarch was seen on Tuesday with Queen Camilla leaving Clarence House for Buckingham Palace, where they took a helicopter bound for his Scottish estate.

Prince Harry has arrived in London to visit his father, King Charles, at Clarence House 🇬🇧 #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/qlVcYXxLwm — The King’s Guards Channel (fan account) (@TheKingsGuardsX) February 6, 2024

Prince William is expected to shoulder much of his father's public duties for now, given that he is second in line to the throne. This has led many to speculate that he would not have the time to meet up with his brother, Prince Harry, who arrived in London on Tuesday. The Duke of Sussex was pictured being escorted by a security team to Clarence House to see King Charles III. The monarch reportedly phoned Prince Harry and told him about his cancer diagnosis before Buckingham Palace announced it to the public.