Prince William may have chatted with Prince Harry during the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in September, but it was allegedly just for show since he still harbours a grudge against his younger brother.

The Prince of Wales engaged in conversation with the Duke of Sussex during their walkabout outside Windsor Castle with their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, on Sept. 10. The appearance of the Fab Four surprised and made the public hopeful that they would finally get back together amid their reported rift.

However, royal author Christopher Andersen believes this is far from possible. He claimed that the 40-year-old still holds a grudge against Prince Harry, and a reconciliation may be off the cards.

"It never looked to me as if the Sussexes were comfortable during the funeral — they could hardly wait to get out. And of course, I think William is still holding a huge grudge," he said according to OK! magazine.

Andersen added of the brothers' appearance at the Queen's funeral: "If there ever was a chance for them to mend things, I suppose that was it." However, he warned that Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, titled "Spare," could only further strain their relationship. He added, "this book is hanging over everyone's head."

The author's comments come after royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the British Royal Family is anxious about the book's release on Jan. 10, 2023. He warned that it "could be potentially extremely destructive."

Meanwhile, fellow royal author Katie Nicholl claimed there was no get-together or healing of relationships that happened when the Fab Four reunited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. She said the walkabout was not the "ice breaker" that people wanted to see from them.

She told Page Six that Prince William can "be very stubborn." She said that "there's a lack of understanding on both parts and resentment on both parts and anger on both parts, that hasn't been able to be placated and worked through."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly only going through the motions of grieving alongside the rest of the royals. Nicholl said there was an opportunity to sit down and fix their strained relationship, but "there was no meeting done privately."