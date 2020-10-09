Prince William's ambitious and prestigious global environment prize is winning praises from all across the world, including from former United States President Barack Obama.

Barack Obama took to his Twitter account on Thursday to announce his support for the 'Earthshot Prize,' which offers a £50 million reward to the 50 winners who provide the best solutions to save the earth over the next 10 years. Retweeting a video announcing the campaign, the former POTUS said the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are capable of making a real difference with their passion for environmental issues.

Praising Prince William for his new initiative, the 59-year-old wrote: "It's going to take a lot of big-thinking and innovation to save the one planet we've got—and that's why @KensingtonRoyal's leadership on climate change can make a real difference."

Itâ€™s going to take a lot of big-thinking and innovation to save the one planet weâ€™ve gotâ€”and thatâ€™s why @KensingtonRoyalâ€™s leadership on climate change can make a real difference. https://t.co/IxzjKbksXu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 8, 2020

2016 US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also expressed her support towards the unprecedented project, tweeting: "We don't have any time to lose when it comes to protecting our planet for future generations. Send your biggest, boldest ideas to @kensingtonroyal and @earthshotprize." The Kensington Royal's Twitter account reposted Barack and Hillary's message of support.

We donâ€™t have any time to lose when it comes to protecting our planet for future generations.



Send your biggest, boldest ideas to @kensingtonroyal and @earthshotprize.https://t.co/a8Iic5Afam https://t.co/Jl9Llcomrb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2020

The initiative has received the endorsement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well. The British PM tweeted: "The @EarthshotPrize is a fantastic initiative by @KensingtonRoyal, bringing together some of the brightest minds to find solutions to some of the world's greatest environmental problems."

The Earthshot Prize which is being compared to the "Nobel Prize for Environment" seeks 50 solutions to the world's five biggest environmental problems that must be tackled by 2030. For the next decade, five recipients will be chosen each year and awarded with £1million each under the five categories which are protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air, reviving oceans, waste-reduction, and climate change.

Apart from William, the judging panel for the award includes veteran naturalist Sir David Attenborough, Queen Rania of Jordan, Australian actor Cate Blanchett, pop-star Shakira, and former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres. Besides, Chinese former professional basketball player and environmentalist Yao Ming, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, environmental activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim and Brazilian professional soccer player and rain forest campaigner Dani Alves are also on the panel.

Some other names include former astronaut Naoko Yamazaki, philanthropist and UNSDG Advocate Jack Ma, and economist and international development expert Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Discussing the prize alongside Attenborough in an interview for BBC Radio 4's "Today" programme, William said: "I felt very much that there's a lot of people wanting to do many good things for the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what's being presented."

The duke noted "this decade is one of the most crucial decades for the environment," and hopes that huge strides will be made by 2030 "in fixing some of the biggest problems the Earth faces."