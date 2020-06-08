The late singer Prince's estate shared an appropriate message to mark his 62nd birthday. The message about intolerance was written by the legendary musician and deemed timely as the world is currently protesting for racism and social justice that led to the death of George Floyd.

Prince celebrated his birthday on Sunday. In remembrance of the singer, Prince's official Instagram shared a handwritten note from his personal archives. The note declares the singer's stand for intolerance in our society against people of different colour and race. It is a message of "love for one another" for his fans across the world.

"Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE,' with the hashtags #Love4OneAnother #Prince," reads the handwritten note by Prince.

Meanwhile, the accompanying caption talked about the singer-songwriter and the guitar virtuoso dedicated efforts in taking a stand against "injustice and advocating for black excellence."

"Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of "Love 4 One Another." In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today. "Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE," reads the caption to the image.

The message comes at a time when the US and other parts of the world are voicing their opinion against social injustice and racism as triggered by African-American man George Floyd's death in police custody in Minnesota on May 25. This has led to widespread Black Lives Matter movement which is being supported by several celebrities.

Meanwhile, Prince, who died in April 2016, has often supported the cause with his music. The legendary singer wrote a song about Freddie Gray, an African-American man who succumbed to injuries to his spinal cord that are believed to have been inflicted by six police officers who arrested him for possessing a knife.

The singer touched the hearts of the audience when he sang the song in his concert in Baltimore. His performance is believed to be the reason behind the protests and public outrage. Prince died on April 21, 2016, due to overdose of fentanyl, at the age of 57.