Prince William's love for nature is well-known. Meanwhile, his children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—have seemingly inherited the same from their father.

The Duke of Cambridge's latest ITV documentary "Prince William: A Planet For Us All" aired on Monday night. It also included never-before-seen pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children.

According to Hello, there were pictures of the three children gardening. Prince George, seven, the eldest of all, could be seen holding a gardening tool on a raised bed. In the picture, he is wearing his signature polo t-shirt in green.

In another picture, Princess Charlotte, five, can be seen holding a plant upside down attempting to remove it from the pot. As for Prince Louis, two, he is on a beach with a small blue bucket as he looks over the sand.

"Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life – your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition," the duke says in the documentary as he shares about his children's passion for nature.

"I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference."

He even revealed that his eldest son is like a "caged animal" when he is not outdoors. He goes on to talk about how the younger generations of their family have inherited the passion from their previous generations.

"My grandfather, my father have been in the conservation, the environmental work for many years. My grandfather's well ahead of his time. My father, ahead of his time. And I really want to make sure that, in 20 years, George doesn't turn round and say 'are you ahead of your time?' Because if he does, we're too late," he added as quoted by Hello.

"Prince William: A Planet For Us All," is a documentary that the royal filmed over the past two years. The cameras follow him as he visits schools in the UK to talk about environmental conservation and other parts of the world such as Mkomazi National Park in Tanzania. Some parts of the documentary also feature clips from the couple's royal tour to Pakistan's Hindu Kush Mountains.

Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you...ðŸŒðŸ•·ï¸ðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/MTQ68WnOrt — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, previously this week, the video of little royals quizzing renowned natural historian Sir David Attenborough was released. The official Twitter account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the video featuring George, Charlotte, and Louis along with Attenborough. "Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you..," reads the caption.

In the two-minute-long video, we hear the young royals ask the famous narrator and documentarian questions about spider and his favourite animals.