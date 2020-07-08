As Prince Harry is adapting to his new life in Los Angeles after splitting from the British royal family, he is making the split with his brother official. In a new development, the royal brothers have split the proceeds of the fund set up in memory of their late mother Princess Diana.

This move comes as part of the separation of the brothers' charitable activities since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family. According to People, Prince Charles' sons will now split the money from Princess Diana's memorial fund and use it for their individual charitable efforts.

Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was reportedly established in the wake of the tragic death of their mother in the year 1997 in a car crash in Paris. The funds were created to continue her humanitarian work. However, since 2013, the funds were paid into the Royal Foundation.

In 2009, the foundation was setup for the charitable ambitions of Harry, William and subsequently was joined by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. However, in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced split from Cambridges and established the now dissolved Sussex Royal charity.

And now, with Harry and Meghan's formal separation from the family, the Royal Foundation continues to be a charitable vehicle for William and Kate, while Harry and Meghan have plans to set up their own charity, Archewell.

As per the report, The Diana Foundation has not actively been fundraising for a long time. However, it continues to receive regular donations. The fund received donations around $27000, last year, as per its annual report.

Harry and Meghan have wrapped up their UK foundation and are now focusing on Archewell, their new charitable organisation in the making. They are currently working on its trademark agreement and have applied for it at the Intellectual Property office in London.

According to Daily Mail, the Sussexes will be using their non-profit organisation for vast range of ventures including "digital entertainment content" to "providing a website featuring information in the field of physical fitness" and a site "featuring information in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health."