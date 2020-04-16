Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, has been performing royal duties and serving the family and nation for decades. As a veteran, she has advice for the younger members of the royal family, who she is worried are trying to change the traditions.

The 69-year-old royal chatted with Vanity Fair and opened up about her life in the royal family and the younger generation of royals. Princess Anne is the only daughter of the 93-year-old monarch, and she is currently 14th in the line to the British throne. She was speaking with the royal expert Katie Nicholl for the latest cover story of the aforementioned publication that was released this Wednesday.

In her interview, the princess admitted that she is "the boring old fuddy-duddy" who prefers to go by traditions. However, she thinks that the younger generation of royals that includes Prince William and Prince Harry and their respective families and partners are trying to do things in a new way.

Even though she doesn't name any of the younger royals, but she wants them to remember their "basics" before trying to upend the centuries-old institution. Since the British royal family recently witnessed a few shocking developments such as Harry and Meghan Markle's exit, Anne's comments do not come as a surprise.

"Don't forget the basics," she said, "I don't think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it's often true, isn't it? You don't necessarily look at the previous generation and say, 'Oh, you did that?' Or, 'You went there?' Nowadays, they're much more looking for, 'Oh let's do it a new way.' And I'm already at the stage, 'Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We've been there, done that. Some of these things don't work. You may need to go back to basics,'" the mother-of-two says in the interview.

Meanwhile, the princess remains one of the busiest royals of the family. In 2019, she carried out more than 500 engagements. If it was not for the government's advisory for locking down the nation, she had a few engagements planned for summers.

However, if the pandemic is over and things get normal, she has a trip planned to New York, this fall. In a rare admission, she said that she likes to sail up to the West Coast of Britain with her husband Vice Admiral Laurence when they are taking time off. At the same time, there are rumours of a big birthday bash in planning for Anne, who is turning 70 on Saturday, August 15. However, she would prefer her milestone birthday to actually be "just another year passed."