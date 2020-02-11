Princess Beatrice along with her family paid a visit to China's ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, on the occasion of Chinese New Year on Saturday night.

For the visit, Princess Beatrice was accompanied by her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her parents- Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York. For the occasion, the 31-year-old was dressed in all-black attire, with a headband in contrasting white, reports People.

The visit also marks Andrew's first appearance with his family since November when he stepped down from public life over allegations of ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Although the gathering was termed a private visit rather than a royal engagement, the ambassador revealed that Andrew was carrying a message from Queen Elizabeth II.

Shortly after the visit, Xiaoming took to Twitter to share a photograph of him and Andrew and shared that the British monarch has sent a message to the Chinese citizens who are currently battling with the deadly coronavirus.

He wrote: "Her Majesty The Queen sent an encouraging message to President Xi and Chinese people: At the critical time of fighting #coronavirus, I express my sincere sympathy for Chinese people, and pray for the speedy control and victory over the virus. It was conveyed by Duke of York."

In another tweet, Xiaoming shared a picture of him and his wife with the royal family members and wrote: "My wife and I invited the Duke of York and his family to our residence and celebrated Chinese New Year. Their enthusiasm for China and contribution to China-UK relation is highly appreciated."

This is the first time Beatrice has been photographed with her father following his car-crash BBC interview in November where he denied involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual allegations of Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre).

The philanthropist had to twice delay her wedding to the property developer due to the uproar surrounding her father. Her wedding date was finally confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a statement last week.

The statement revealed that the nuptials will be held on Friday, May 29, and the queen has given them "permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace."