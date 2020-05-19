Princess Beatrice of York appeared in a video to praise the work being done by a charity which provides care and support to sick children and their families, and also gave a glimpse of her gorgeous London apartment in St James' Palace.

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, appeared in an emotional video message recorded inside her property, where she is quarantining with fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid coronavirus lockdown. In the video, the 31-year-old assured people that charity Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, of which she is an ambassador, will extend help to those who need it.

The clip shared on the charity's YouTube channel showed the British royal sitting in her living room, which had a monochrome theme. A black-and-white photograph could be seen hanging on the wall behind her. Cream curtains and a vase with decorative twigs could also be seen in the background.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, dressed in a light blue outfit, said in the video: "As a proud ambassador for the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, I just want to send this message to the families and young people supported by the incredible work of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice."

The royal, who has been the hospice's royal patron since 2013, added: "I know what an incredibly challenging time, especially for those living in isolation not receiving that face-to-face support which is delivered by the incredible nurses and staff at the hospice. Please know that we are with you, every single step of the way."

Beatrice further informed that the charity's helpline is available 24/7, seven days a week, and requested people to reach out to them with any questions or queries. "We're here to support you. I'm here to support you. I just want to send you all my love, and at this really challenging time, I'm with you and I support and thank you," she concluded.

If not for the COVID-19 crisis, the princess would have been currently busy in preparations for her wedding with her property developer fiance that was scheduled for Friday, May 29. Their nuptials at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace was to be followed by a reception hosted by her grandmother, the queen at the Buckingham Palace gardens.