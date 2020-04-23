Princess Beatrice of York has made her first appearance after it was announced that she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have postponed their wedding for the third time since their engagement in September last year.

Princess Beatrice appeared in a video message that she recorded for the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, of which she is a patron, to highlight the support they are providing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The British royal, who was herself diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven, said that the charity is "open for business" and willing to provide any possible help through the virtual medium.

The charity shared the video on their Twitter page with the caption: "Our patron, HRH Princess Beatrice, has shared a message about the support Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity is providing during the current crisis. Do get in touch if we can help."

In the video, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Duchess of York said: "This is an incredibly challenging time. For the world and the United Kingdom. As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business."

"Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face to face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them. Whether that is online courses, tuition sessions, or their online helpline, please get in touch. I would encourage you to look at their website and see what's available to you," the 31-year-old added.

In the clip filmed inside her apartment at St James's Palace, Beatrice was seen dressed in a black and white puff-sleeve shirt, with her hair styled in a casual side part. The video also gave a small glimpse of the decor at her residence. Apart from a wooden chair on which she was sitting, a white wall could be seen behind her carrying an ancient painting.

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II was due to tie the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Royal Chapel at St. James's Palace on Friday, May 29. The ceremony, which was supposed to be followed by a reception hosted by the British monarch at Buckingham Palace's garden, has been cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 crisis, reports Hello.

The royal had already postponed her wedding twice due to the uproar surrounding her father Prince Andrew for his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.