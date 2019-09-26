Princess Beatrice is engaged to be married to her billionaire boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following a whirlwind romance. Buckingham Palace shared the engagement photos and statement from the couple.

Buckingham Palace shared the exciting news on its Twitter page and revealed that the engagement happened earlier this month while the couple was on holiday in Italy. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo said that they are "excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married."

"We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness," the couple said in a joint statement.

Princess Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, congratulated the couple and also shared a couple of their engagement photos, which she took, on her Instagram.

"Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be," wrote Princess Eugenie, who married her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© Princess Eugenie

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of York expressed their delight at the engagement news. Sarah Ferguson also took to her Twitter to share two black-and-white photos of the newly-engaged couple.

Eugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close.

The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman at Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park

The Duke and Duchess of York said that they are thrilled at the engagement as they have "watched their relationship develop with pride." They said they are the "lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man."

"We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future," the happy parents said in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Nikki Williams-Ellis and Mr. Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi also expressed their delight on their son Edoardo's engagement to Princess Beatrice. They said that they have known Princess Beatrice most of her life. The excited parents said Beatrice and Edoardo are "made for each other and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see."

"They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship," Mr. and Mrs. Mozzi wrote in the same statement.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will marry in 2020. Wedding details are still in order.